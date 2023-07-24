New Zealand
Sinkhole forms on road near Auckland CBD police headquarters

5:16pm

A sinkhole has formed on the road outside Auckland's CBD police headquarters.

The sinkhole was first spotted by a member of the public who alerted Auckland Transport to it on Twitter this afternoon around 3.30pm.

"FYI there’s a sinkhole forming on College Hill right now," the post reads accompanied by video of road collapsing into the sinkhole.

Auckland Transport confirmed it was responding to the sinkhole on the post.

Just before 6pm it was announced a section of College Hill Road is now closed.

A 1News cameraman also captured images of the sinkhole around 5pm, where it appears to have grown larger.

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment.

New ZealandTransportAuckland

