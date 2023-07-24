MPs 'saddened' by news of Kiri Allan's arrest, resignation

Members of Parliament have been left stunned and saddened by the news of now former Justice Minister Kiri Allan's arrest and subsequent resignation.

Allan was involved in a crash on Evans Bay Parade shortly after 9pm yesterday. She was taken into police custody and charged with careless driving and resisting arrest.

She also returned a breath test over the legal limit but at a level considered an infringement offence. Police have not pressed charges for that.

Reacting to the news on Breakfast this morning, ACT MP Brooke Van Velden said she was "saddened" by the news.

"I woke up hearing this and thought I really hope she gets the help that she needs. Clearly she was not in a fit enough state to be back at work in those ministerial roles," Van Velden said.

"I’m certainly not going to be saying anything about what she’s been going through, because we don’t know."

Also speaking to Breakfast, Green MP Chloe Swarbick said that while Allan's actions were "completely out of line", she said it was a "really tragic incident" and should be a wake-up call in regards to mental health within Parliament.

"I make of all this that what we’re dealing with is somebody who is going through immense challenges at present.

"We’ve had countless reviews that show our parliamentary environment doesn’t get the best out of people."

Far North Mayor and friend of Allan Moko Tepania said the news was "terrible" and sent his love out to Allan and her family.

"I just think about the incredible pressure you come under just as a mayor, let alone as a minister. I’m sending all of my aroha not just to her but to all of her whānau because when you’re Māori or for all of us in Aotearoa there are wider consequences, everyone in your community or your circles feel it as well.

"I messaged her this morning and said if you want to escape to the Far North you can come up girl."

Speaking at Wellington Airport, Damian O'Connor said: "Shit happens."

Willow-Jean Prime said she felt "aroha for my friend".

Labour's Willow-Jean Prime speaks about Kiri Allan at Wellington Airport. (Source: 1News)

"I hope that she takes some time out and that she focuses on getting herself well."

'Extreme emotional distress'

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement this morning: "While her alleged actions are inexcusable, I’ve been advised she was experiencing extreme emotional distress at the time of the incident."

"Her recent personal struggles with mental health have been well documented and it appears some of those issues came to a head yesterday.

"I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant.

"I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.

"Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation."

Allan also said in a statement this morning she's heading home to Gisborne to consider her future in politics.

"Over recent weeks I’ve faced a number of personal difficulties. I took time off to address those, and believed I was okay to juggle those challenges with the pressure of being a Minister.

"My actions yesterday show I wasn’t okay, and I’ve let myself and my colleagues down.

"I accept that my position as a Minister is untenable.

"I’m very sorry for my actions, the harm they could have caused and the embarrassment it has placed on the Government and my colleagues."