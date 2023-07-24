Man whose body found at Hawke's Bay beach named

Police have this afternoon named the man whose body was found by a member of the public at a Hawke's Bay beach yesterday.

He was Rowen Aupouri, 32, from Napier.

Police said his body was found by a member of the public at 8.25am on Sunday at Whirinaki Beach.

"The site where Rowen was found has today been blessed by local kaumatua," Detective Inspector Martin James said.

"A rāhui will be in place until Friday 28 July, between the Tangoio river mouth and Westshore Beach."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are also looking for information on a Mazda station wagon that may have been spotted along State Highway 2 near the Tangoio Stream bridge about 6.30pm on Friday, July 21.

"We'd also like to hear from you if you saw anyone walking along State Highway 2 on the Whirinaki straight around that time, or if you have dash cam footage from the area which may assist our inquiries," James said.

Anyone with information can call police on 105.