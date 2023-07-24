Large fire engulfs Auckland petrol station, road closed

A large group of firefighters have worked to contain a blaze that engulfed an Auckland petrol station and fast-food restaurant in the early hours this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were first alerted to the fire on Great South Rd around 3.45am.

Eleven fire trucks and 50 fire fighters attended and helped bring the fire under control.

While the fire is now contained and there is no risk to the community, Great South Rd between Taka St and Graham Rd will remain closed for some time this morning. People are advised to avoid the area if possible.