New Zealand
1News

Educators who work with most vulnerable kids to close books

By Kate Nicol-Williams, 1News Reporter
16 mins ago

Specialists that work with some of the country's most vulnerable children have closed their books to new cases for the next month.

Hundreds of Education Ministry staff are refusing to take on new cases and extra work in a bid to ensure improved pay and working conditions.

NZEI union member and speech and language pathologist Zoe Heynes Bowles said a serious staffing shortage has led to unsustainable workloads.

"It's causing a lot of burnout, so we just need the ministry to listen to us and give us an offer that will help retain and also attract new staff."

Hundreds of staff will also not work outside their set hours of 8.30am to 4.30pm for the next month to show the Ministry of Education how stretched they are, usually working at night and on the weekend.

A Ministry of Education spokesperson said there are currently 196 vacancies out of the total 1061 specialist workforce employed by the Government organisation.

Early intervention teacher Bec Hennessy works with eight children, visiting some once a month, but wishes it was more frequent.

"The earlier the intervention that we can offer these guys the better because the research has shown that in the long run, it requires less support later on."

Ange Do, whose son works with Hennessy, said that without specialist intervention, they wouldn't have got an ADHD diagnosis for the four-year-old.

She said the support is necessary to help her son.

"I get phone calls, texts kind of any time of day. She provides us with strategies on how to deal with Jack and his behaviour."

Ministry of Education corporate leader Zoe Griffiths said in a statement it was inappropriate to comment while bargaining with NZEI.

"Because we are still in active bargaining with NZEI, it is not appropriate for us to comment on our negotiations."

New ZealandEducationEmployment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dentist in hot water after woman suffered years of 'unbearable pain'

Dentist in hot water after woman suffered years of 'unbearable pain'

The patient complained she "endured unbearable physical and psychological suffering and hardship" under the dentist's care.

2:00pm

$16.8 million deficit for Waikato University last year

$16.8 million deficit for Waikato University last year

The result means six of the eight universities made financial losses in 2022.

Sun, Jul 23

Poll shows how public feel about secondary teachers' strikes

Poll shows how public feel about secondary teachers' strikes

Sat, Jul 22

2:08

Student assaults teachers at Auckland girls' school

Student assaults teachers at Auckland girls' school

Fri, Jul 21

Otago Uni makes over 100 staff redundant in cost-cutting bid

Otago Uni makes over 100 staff redundant in cost-cutting bid

Thu, Jul 20

MoE challenges claims students sent home over lack of teachers

MoE challenges claims students sent home over lack of teachers

Wed, Jul 19

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Educators who work with most vulnerable kids to close books

2:01

Educators who work with most vulnerable kids to close books

36 mins ago

Matariki: Rangi Mātāmua takes knowledge to home of Western timekeeping

2:48

Matariki: Rangi Mātāmua takes knowledge to home of Western timekeeping

56 mins ago

Clients left 'in such a mess' after builder goes bust

8:45

Clients left 'in such a mess' after builder goes bust

7:17pm

Sinkhole forms on road near Auckland CBD police headquarters

0:22

Sinkhole forms on road near Auckland CBD police headquarters

7:13pm

Experts call for regulation on gaming loot boxes

2:21

Experts call for regulation on gaming loot boxes

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6