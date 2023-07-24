Cheese wheels filled with cocaine discovered at US border

Eight kilograms of cocaine, hidden in wheels of cheese, were discovered by US border patrol officials last week.

US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) officials in Presidio, Texas, made the bust on July 20 after a pickup truck crossing the border from Mexico underwent a secondary inspection.

In the back of the truck were four wheels of cheese, which officials say the driver had declared before crossing.

After an X-ray revealed "anomalies" in the dairy products, officials sliced them open, revealing that the wheels were filled with cocaine.

One of the cocaine-filled cheese wheels. (Source: Supplied)

In a statement, the USCBP said there were a total of seven bundles — roughly eight kilograms of the drug.

"Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion," CBP Presidio Port director Daniel Mercado said.

"The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination."

The truck was seized and a 22-year-old US citizen was arrested. They were handed over to Homeland Security to face charges in relation to the smuggling attempt.