Winston Peters coy on idea of coalition with National

6:52pm

Winston Peters has remained tight-lipped on whether New Zealand First would be open to forming a coalition with National.

At New Zealand First's convention this weekend, Peters addressed the party as it celebrated its 30th birthday.

It comes as the party sits on 3% in the latest 1News Verian poll, which showed the National-ACT bloc on 61 seats – just enough to secure power – and the left bloc on 59.

"We've had to fight for everything we've ever got which has made us strong and powerful," Peters said.

"We are an irresistible force in this campaign.

"This convention is critical, it sets the scene for our comeback and everyone here this weekend knows the magnitude of the task we have ahead and the work we have to do."

The kingmaker in 2017, New Zealand First is trying to claw its way back into Parliament after being ousted in 2020.

Asked about potentially working with National, Peters was coy.

"Well I ran into him at Field Days," he said. "And I said 'hello Chris, how are you going?'"

But Peters is clearer about his former coalition partner Labour.

"The wheels fell off didn't they, and headlines weekly have been one disaster after another," he said.

"We ain't going to work with Labour because of their racist, separatist policies."

