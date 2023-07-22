2 men charged over incident at Auckland ferry terminal

Two men accused of making their way to the top of Auckland's Ferry Building on Quay St yesterday have been charged.

Police were alerted to the incident about 12.15pm on Friday.

One man was seen high up on top of the building throughout the afternoon.

The downtown area was cordoned off as officers tried to coax them down. Ferry services were not disrupted.

After a nearly five-hour stand-off, the men eventually were returned to the roadside without incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both men were charged with being in a building unlawfully, police said.

A 21-year-old man has been remanded in custody. He is set to appear in court on Saturday.

A 65-year-old man was bailed and is scheduled to appear at Auckland District Court on Monday.

The incident took place just a day after a shooting at a nearby construction site in downtown Auckland.