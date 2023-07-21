New Zealand
Men climb to top of ferry building on Auckland waterfront

18 mins ago
Two men on top of the Auckland ferry building.

Two men on top of the Auckland ferry building. (Source: 1News)

Two men climbed to the top of the ferry building on Auckland's waterfront this afternoon as police rushed to the incident.

The men were seen casually standing atop the building near the FIFA World Cup fanzone.

The police eagle helicopter was circling the area with police and fire crews also in attendance on the street below.

Police said they were alerted to two people at the top of the Auckland Ferry Building on Quay St at about 12.15pm.

"At this stage there is no immediate threat to the public, however Police have cordoned off the area as a precaution.

"One person remains atop the building, while the other is inside the clocktower. Police negotiators are on scene and are engaging with the people involved."

One of the men was wearing a bandana style face covering and a black puffer jacket.

Fire and Emergency NZ at one point tried to reach the men via a truck ladder.

A ladder truck outside the Auckland ferry building on Friday.

A ladder truck outside the Auckland ferry building on Friday. (Source: 1News)

Auckland Transport issued a statement which reads in part: "Ferry services are still operating, with access to Pier One unimpeded and access to Pier Two possible through Lower Albert Street. Customers coming from Quay Street will need to access the Downtown Ferry Terminal via Commercial Bay.

"A number of bus services operating in the area are also affected, including the 195, 18, 209, 105, 106, 110, and 129."

It comes one day after there was dramatic scenes in the same area when a gunman killed two people, before himself dying as police engaged him, at a building being worked on by construction .

