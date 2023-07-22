New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Cold, wet, windy weather moving south through the weekend

9:22am
Rain, wind and snow could disrupt travel plans this weekend.

Rain, wind and snow could disrupt travel plans this weekend. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Cold and wet weather for much of the country has prompted weekend warnings, and calls for drivers to take care.

Heavy rain is expected to continue to make its way down the country through Saturday, with a heavy rain warning for Tai Rāwhiti/Gisborne, and a heavy rain watch in place from Marlborough through to Canterbury.

Yesterday, the upper North Island was battered by heavy rain and strong winds. Overnight from Friday, MetService said the most significant falls were in the Wellington and Marlborough regions.

More heavy rain for Tai Rāwhiti/Gisborne and Hawke's Bay

MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, with up to 60 millimetres of rain expected overnight into early Saturday, on top of what had already fallen.

"Peak rates around 10mm per hour" could fall, "with the largest amounts likely about the ranges and north of Tolaga Bay", the warning said.

Heavy rain was also forecast for the Wairoa District and ranges of Hawke's Bay into Saturday morning.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said it felt like the town had been "under attack" from the weather since January, after another night of heavy rain.

Tai Rāwhiti suffered extreme damage earlier in the year, with Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary floods cutting off some rural communities.

Workers were still trying to restore the road networks, bridges and infrastructure, but could not keep up with the constant damage, Stoltz said.

So many warnings had been issued to locals in the past seven months, they were repeatedly being told to prepare for the worst and not being given the chance to recover, she said.

"We are absolutely being kicked while we are already down. We are a strong community, we have seen so much this year and every time as we try to get up and get into recovery it is one step forward, two steps back."

Roads warnings for the south

Waka Kotahi warned those on the roads in Canterbury, Banks Peninsula and Westland to take special care, with heavy rain and snow forecast for some areas.

A heavy rain watch was in place from early Saturday into early Sunday for areas north of Cheviot in Canterbury and into Marlborough. Snow was also expected, above 500 metres.

Heavy rain was also expected for Canterbury, south of Cheviot, for Saturday afternoon into Sunday evening, particularly in the foothills and around Banks Peninsula. Snow in some areas was forecast above 500m.

That rain watch could continue into Monday, MetService said.

Heavy falls could lead to slips which could close lanes, Waka Kotahi said.

Road snow and ice warnings were in place for the Lewis, Burkes, Arthur's and Porters Passes, from Saturday into Sunday.

A strong wind watch was in place for Marlborough, Nelson, Tasman, Buller and parts of Westland, into Saturday morning, with southeasterlies potentially approaching severe gales.

By RNZ.co.nz

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man who escaped cyclone floodwaters by climbing into bucket returns home

Man who escaped cyclone floodwaters by climbing into bucket returns home

Claude Ruru escaped rising floodwaters after climbing into the bucket of a front-end loader operated by his neighbour.

5:57pm

Flooding in parts of the North Island amid 'complex low'

Flooding in parts of the North Island amid 'complex low'

Parts of the North Island are experiencing flooding amid a 'complex low', which is bringing heavy rain.

12:36pm

2:09

Slow moving 'complex low' to bring heavy rain to North Island

Slow moving 'complex low' to bring heavy rain to North Island

Thu, Jul 20

Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes could close tonight amid high winds

Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes could close tonight amid high winds

Thu, Jul 20

Heavy rain from tropics to strike top of North Island

Heavy rain from tropics to strike top of North Island

Wed, Jul 19

Govt plan to future-proof regions thrashed by cyclone released

Govt plan to future-proof regions thrashed by cyclone released

Tue, Jul 18

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

World Cup: Dutch 'disappointed, angry' with Bay Oval cricket pitch

World Cup: Dutch 'disappointed, angry' with Bay Oval cricket pitch

31 mins ago

Judge sets a trial date in Trump’s classified documents case

Judge sets a trial date in Trump’s classified documents case

10:49am

Missing real estate agent spoke with friend 45 minutes after last sighting

Missing real estate agent spoke with friend 45 minutes after last sighting

10:47am

Environmental activists disrupt British Open as Fox makes cut

Environmental activists disrupt British Open as Fox makes cut

10:12am

Bairstow and Wood push England closer to Ashes-leveling victory

Bairstow and Wood push England closer to Ashes-leveling victory

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6