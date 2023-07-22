Auckland's historic St James Theatre to be restored

The Government has today announced a $15 million cash injection for the restoration of Auckland's historic St James Theatre, which is expected to be completed in the next five years.

The theatre, built in 1928, has been closed for the last 15 years after the building was damaged in a fire.

The Government has agreed to make a conditional contribution of $15 million towards the conservation of the theatre. The Government's contribution "will match and is contingent on a pledge of $15 million from Auckland Council, as well as other funding conditions that will be developed following community engagement", Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Carmel Sepuloni, said today in a statement.

"Successive Governments have signalled their support for the project, but I’m pleased that we’re able to finally get this contribution across the line, to help save this important piece of cultural and national heritage.

"We’ll now be engaging with the strong community around the Theatre, including Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and mana whenua, to develop funding conditions around the Government’s investment."

Green MP for Auckland Central, Chlöe Swarbrick, thanked the "thousands of people who played a part in making this a reality".

"It’s only because of this coordinated effort that today’s announcement happened," she said in a statement.

"Across the Mayor’s Office and Ministry, we’ve confirmed that shovels should be able to get in the ground within a year. That means we should hopefully be able to restore this jewel in our Arts Precinct before its 100th birthday in just five years’ time, when tens of thousands of people will also happen to be spilling out of the new CRL stations and a city centre revived by more critical projects like this.

"This right here is proof of concept that organising and sustained campaigning works. It’s a win that will keep up spirits for ongoing organising for an all the more people-friendly city centre."

Sepuloni said the Government's support for its restoration "underlines not only the importance of protecting our heritage buildings, but the significance of the theatre’s place in our history".

"It goes without saying, Auckland has been through a lot in recent times, but I hope that our Government’s support towards the St James as part of the arts precinct, will help keep the heartbeat of the city centre alive," she said.

The theatre, one of New Zealand's best-preserved vaudeville theatres, is a Category 1 listed building by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.