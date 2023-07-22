Assault victim found injured on Rotorua road in early hours

A woman found with serious injuries on a Rotorua road was probably injured elsewhere before she was taken there, police say.

Police are seeking more information after the woman was found about 2am on Saturday in Wrigley Road with "unexplained serious injuries".

The woman had been assaulted, and was "believed to have received the injuries at a separate location".

By late this morning, she was in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

But police were working to find out what had happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information was asked to call Police on 105, or to visit their Update Report page online at 105.police.govt.nz and quote file number 230722/4164.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or on their website.