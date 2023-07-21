Former All Black Faumuina set for Manu Samoa debut

Former All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina is set to make his debut for Manu Samoa this weekend with the potential of a return to the Rugby World Cup also on the cards.

Faumuina has been named on the bench for Saturday's match against Japan, six year's after his last international appearance when he played his 50th and final Test for the All Blacks in the finale of the British and Irish Lions tour of 2017.

In between, Faumuina has been playing rugby for French club Toulouse but now he's set for an international return alongside Moana Pasifika playmaker and former Wallaby Christian Leali'ifano.

The 26-Test first-five has been named to start at No.10 for Samoa in Sapporo, giving Samoa two rookies that provide a tonne of experience to the rest of the squad.

"Having that experience and the rugby IQ is going to be really, really big for our squad as a whole," Manu Samoa coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua said.

"Very happy with the squad we have selected and it was not easy.

"It is highly competitive. Probably the hardest squad I have selected, just really good competition for places."

Both Faumuina and Leali'ifano are able to play for Samoa because they haven't played international rugby in three years.

But despite the pair's inclusion, Mapusua isn't getting ahead of himself for Saturday's Test.

"Rugby games are never won on paper. While it is a great squad, we have got a lot of work to do. I am really excited with this group, with really good skills across all positions."

Also named for a debut is Moana Pasifika's Miracle Faiʻilagi after a breakout season in Super Rugby Pacific.

Manu Samoa: 15. Danny Toala, 14. Neria Foma’i, 13. Ulupano Seuteni, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 11. Tumua Manu, 10. Christian Leali’iafano*, 9. Jonathan Taumateine, 8. So’otala Fa’aso’o*, 7. Alamanda Motuga, 6. Taleni Seu, 5. Michael Curry, 4. Brian Alainu’uese, 3. Paul Alo-Emile (c), 2. Luteru Tolai, 1. Jordan Lay.

Reserves: 16. Ray Niuia, 17. Tietie Tuimauga, 18. Charlie Faumuina*, 19. Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, 20. Miracle Fai’ilagi*, 21. Melani Matavao, 22. Martini Talapusi*, 23. Ed Fidow

*denotes debut