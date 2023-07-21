New Zealand
Flooding in parts of the North Island amid 'complex low'

13 mins ago
Flooding on State Highway 25 near Manaia, Coromandel.

Flooding on State Highway 25 near Manaia, Coromandel. (Source: Jasmine Priest)

Parts of the North Island have experienced flooding as a 'complex low' makes itself felt.

Thames-Coromandel District Council said power is out in Whitianga and Hikuai, affecting a number of properties.

It also said some local roads are closed, while part of State Highway 25A is closed due to surface flooding.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said flooding has closed SH25 south of Whitianga and at Ruamahunga, while flooding and a slip has seen the highway closed from Te Kouma to Manaia.

The council said people in Coromandel town are being asked to conserve water due to major flooding at Waiou Water Intake. Hahei residents are also being asked to conserve water.

The council said it is unable to pump raw water to Coromandel town's water treatment plant, which means water is unable to be treated and reservoirs re-filled.

"It was a wet and windy night for everyone across the Coromandel — 102mm of rain fell in eight hours, with gusty north east winds," the council earlier said.

"There is surface water everywhere with debris from trees across the road in many places."

Mercury Bay Area School in Whitiangi has closed for the day.

Emergency services earlier told 1News they were called to six weather-related incidents in Thames overnight.

"Mostly trees down, that kind of thing. A lot of people may wake up this morning and may have things that need to be fixed but at this stage it was relatively quiet for us so far," a Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesman said.

"Two people found themselves stuck in a Ford vehicle in water on Kauaeranga Valley Rd in the gorge area there.

"We arrived at 4.10am this morning and pulled them out easily and they went on their merry way."

In Auckland this morning flooding on a part of the motorway network — now subsided — and crashes caused delays.

There are also reports of flooding on State Highway 16 starting just north of Kaukapakapa Flats Rd.

Part of Oteha Valley Rd had been closed due to flooding earlier this morning but has since reopened. Drivers are still being urged to drive with caution.

Down south, State Highway 6 — the main route between Nelson and Blenheim — is blocked by falling trees at Pelorus. The highway at Whangamoa Hill has also been affected by treefalls.

Contractors are working to clear the road.

Waka Kotahi has warned drivers in the top of the South Island to take extra care on the roads as strong winds buffet the region.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Marlborough, Nelson/Tasman, Buller, and Westland north of Harihari into Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Interislander has also warned weather may affect some sailings today and tomorrow.

"Weather conditions in the Cook Strait from Friday July 21 to the afternoon of Sunday July 23 are forecast to deteriorate with moderate to large seas expected.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will update this service alert, and advise customers directly, if sailings are impacted during this time."

It said people are encouraged to keep an eye on their arrivals and departures page which is updated regularly.

More heavy rain to come - MetService

MetService meteorologist John Law told Breakfast there had been plenty of wet weather through the night.

"It's all sitting over Auckland, Coromandel, this morning. We've got more of that to come."

He said there were a number of weather watches and warnings in place.

"[All] as this rain continues to feed through not only through today… but through into Saturday as well."

He said the forecaster had seen as much as 60mm fall through parts of northern Auckland and in some places as much as 20mm in an hour or so.

"It was really intense burst of rain, so not just a fair amount of rain to come through, but also really intense periods of rain."

Law said places like Coromandel could see another 50-80mm of rain throughout the day.

He said for Coromandel and Tairāwhiti, particularly north of Tolaga Bay, heavy rain could well lead to surface flooding and more slips.

"As we head in towards the weekend that eastern side of the country more wet weather and that transfers down towards the South Island as we head in towards Sunday."

New ZealandWeather NewsTauranga and Bay of PlentyGisborneAuckland

