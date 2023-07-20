New Zealand
1News

Slow moving 'complex low' to bring heavy rain to North Island

42 mins ago
MetService heavy rain warnings over North Island.

MetService heavy rain warnings over North Island. (Source: MetService)

A slow moving 'complex low' is set to bring heavy rain to much of North Island.

MetService today issued orange heavy rain warnings for the East Coast, including Coromandel Peninsula, adding to already issued heavy rain watches for Auckland and Northland.

"For the North Island, there is high confidence of heavy rain for Tairawhiti/Gisborne early Saturday and moderate confidence for Hawke's Bay in the north and about the ranges," MetService said.

"For the South Island, there is low confidence of rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria for the southeast of Marlborough on Saturday and for North Otago and Dunedin on Sunday and early Monday.

"In addition, there is low confidence of severe southeast gales for eastern Bay of Plenty early Saturday."

The bad weather will set in for Auckland during the kick-off of the FIFA Women's World Cup tonight.

The forecast for Auckland and Great Barrier Island has "a period of heavy rain, with possible localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h" arriving from 8pm tonight.

The rain is expected to last until Friday afternoon.

Northland is under a similar rain watch which begins at 2pm this afternoon and lasts until midnight tonight.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Heavy rain from tropics to strike top of North Island

Heavy rain from tropics to strike top of North Island

NIWA is warning of heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and potential surface flooding in Northland and Auckland from Thursday afternoon onwards.

2:56pm

Govt plan to future-proof regions thrashed by cyclone released

Govt plan to future-proof regions thrashed by cyclone released

Consultation had taken place to ensure agencies understood the specific needs of each region, Carmel Sepuloni said.

Tue, Jul 18

Call centre Olympics: Fair Go puts insurance companies to the test

Call centre Olympics: Fair Go puts insurance companies to the test

Mon, Jul 17

5:46

Strong winds may hit Hawke's Bay, Otago, Southland

Strong winds may hit Hawke's Bay, Otago, Southland

Sat, Jul 15

Mixed views as deadline nears for feedback on Sounds roads rebuild

Mixed views as deadline nears for feedback on Sounds roads rebuild

Mon, Jul 10

Up every hour: Rotorua residents anxious after record rainfall

Up every hour: Rotorua residents anxious after record rainfall

Sat, Jul 8

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

0:05

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

35 mins ago

LIVE

Police Commissioner speaks about Auckland shooting

Police Commissioner speaks about Auckland shooting

42 mins ago

Slow moving 'complex low' to bring heavy rain to North Island

Slow moving 'complex low' to bring heavy rain to North Island

54 mins ago

Lauren Dickason trial hears emotional evidence from first responders

3:22

Lauren Dickason trial hears emotional evidence from first responders

11:46am

Akl shooting: Public transport 'major delays', roads closed

Akl shooting: Public transport 'major delays', roads closed

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6