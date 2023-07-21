Davide Jaz - brother of Mama Hooch rapists - participated in group chat

Warning: Some readers may find details in this story distressing

The brother of convicted rapists Danny and Roberto Jaz has been dragged into the scandal surrounding Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch.

It can now be revealed that Davide Jaz, the chef at Mama Hooch, was jokingly dubbed a “rapist” by his own brother, following an incident with a woman outside the nightclub in 2015.

The comment appeared in a now infamous Whatsapp group chat the Jaz brothers used to objectify young waitresses working at their bar.

Two of the three brothers – Danny and Roberto – are now convicted sexual predators - with prosecutors proving they preyed on more than 20 women between 2015 and 2018.

Davide was never implicated in any of the criminal offending and there has been no suggestion he had knowledge of his brothers’ offending.

Danny and Roberto both worked at Mama Hooch in different capacities, and often spiked the drinks they were serving before making sexual advances.

Multiple women described blacking out or coming in-and-out of consciousness amid degrading sexual assaults. In the end, prosecutors reached guilty verdicts on 68 charges, including disabling, stupefying, indecent assault, sexual violation and rape.

Davide's name did appear in court evidence due to his participation in group chats with his brothers and, in May, he asked the Christchurch District Court to grant him name suppression.

However, he abandoned his application and today Judge Paul Mabey KC lifted his name suppression.

Danny, Davide and Roberto Jaz (Source: Supplied)

Davide Jaz is not the “third man” referenced in this case, who was found not guilty of drugging and rape. That is another man.

Texts revealed: ‘What a rapist’

While there is no evidence to suggest Davide Jaz knew his brothers were spiking drinks or sexually assaulting women, all three brothers were members of that now infamous group chat.

Davide was not charged, but the messages ended up playing a role in the downfall of his brothers.

The prosecution used the chat log to build their case, claiming the conversations were evidence of Roberto’s fixation with filming sexual activity and that he had monitored women through CCTV at the bar, encouraging sexual advances on patrons.

In one entry Roberto Jaz, himself being a sexual predator, joked that Davide Jaz was a “rapist” after an incident caught on the security cameras at the bar in 2015.

The exchange began with Roberto sharing pictures he’d pulled off security cameras at the bar, showing a figure outside the building, asking “is that you Dave”?

Images provided to reporters are too grainy to make out what the footage shows but, in the chat, a friend asks “who the bird” – meaning woman.

Roberto then quipped: “Showing her the plants, what a rapist”.

Another friend replied saying “I wana see a bl*wie on the next few pics [sic]” and “Go Davie!!!”.

(Source: 1News)

Davide Jaz responded in what seemed to be a panic, writing “bloke wipe ot [sic]”. He followed up immediately, writing “delete it”, “even from ur fones [sic]”.

He confirmed it was him in the footage, saying “it is I”, before another friend – writing in Macedonian – joked “cutisi dupisi ey Davie”.

According to police translators, this can be interpreted several ways including “be quiet or don’t say anything” and “f*ck or quietly f*ck ey Davie”.

Despite Roberto characterising Davide as a “rapist”, there is nothing to suggest the interaction – whatever it was – was not consensual. It is not clear if the woman was ever identified. Police have not suggested it was a rape.

‘The boys are gonna thrash her’

Davide Jaz’s attitude towards women is littered throughout the messages police seized, including interactions involving waitresses at the bar.

The prosecution used these text exchanges as evidence of Roberto and Danny's intent to engage in sexual activity for the benefit of onlookers, and indifference to the women involved.

On 10 occasions, Danny or Roberto posted images of prospective or current waitresses with comments like “who wants it” or “this one’s for you”.

The other men in the chat would then typically objectify that woman, despite many holding senior positions at the bar; Danny the bar manager, Roberto helping behind the bar and Davide a chef.

(Source: 1News)

In one example in 2015, Roberto told his friends “the boys” were going to “thrash” a woman at a friend’s place.

Davide replied saying “I am on my way”.

On another occasion that year, Davide seemed to enjoy an interaction where Roberto joked about wanting to “bash” a woman who had passed out.

When Roberto wrote “bloke get her naked”, and Danny replied “thumb in”, Davide replied “hahaua” [sic].

When a friend asked “how long does it take u c**ts to get her naked man” [sic], Davide wrote “we already put her clothes back on”.

A month later, in August 2015, Davide also warned his brother about police, saying “cops at up the road”.

It will be harder for the brothers to exchange messages going forward. Danny and Roberto are currently on remand in prison, awaiting sentencing for their crimes in August.

Davide did not attend court to support them when the matter went to trial earlier this year.