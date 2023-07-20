Dilmah tea founder Merrill Fernando dies, aged 93

The founder of Sri Lankan tea company Dilmah has died, aged 93.

Merrill Joseph Fernando was known for the company’s advertisements urging viewers to “do try it”.

Fernando founded the single-origin tea company in 1988.

He served as the CEO of the world-famous company before stepping down in 2019. He was succeeded by his son, Dilhan Fernando.

“Surrounded by family, iconic Teamaker, Disrupter and Servant Merrill J Fernando passed this morning,” the Dilmah family said on Twitter this afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His greatness was in kindness & humility, enabled by invincible faith. He pursued passion for tea to serve others. His generations will follow as he rests in the arms of his Lord.”

In 2019, Fernando was made an honourary Doctor of Science at Massey University.

Fernando is survived by two sons.