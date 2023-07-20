New Zealand
1News

Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes could close tonight amid high winds

3:15pm
Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

The Auckland Harbour Bridge could have its speed limits reduced and some lanes forced to close as heavy rain and gales prepare to hammer much of the North Island this evening.

It comes as a slow moving 'complex low' is forecast to bring heavy rain and easterly gales to northern and central parts of the country, according to MetService.

An amber alert has been issued for the bridge from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow, as wind gusts are forecast to reach 75 to 80 km/h.

A second amber alert has been forecast from 3pm to 6pm tomorrow, with gusts of 75 to 80 km/h also likely.

Under an amber alert, speeds may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close.

The bridge will remain in a 4x4 configuration overnight.

"Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge," Waka Kotahi said today in a media release.

"Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

"The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds or close lanes if necessary."

