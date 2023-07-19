New ram-raid offence to hold 10-year maximum sentence - Hipkins

The Government will create a new ram-raiding criminal offence with a maximum 10-year jail term, the PM has announced, as he continues an anti-crime policy blitz.

Another change announced today will also enable 12 and 13 year olds who have committed ram-raids to be charged in Youth Court.

Hipkins said the Government was keen to deal with "repeat child offenders" whilst previously announced interventions are "working for most kids".

"The interventions we've rolled out over the last 18 months are working for most kids.

"But I've reached the conclusion that these interventions on their own are not enough to break the cycle of offending for a small, hard-core cohort of young offenders, and that stronger deterrence and consequences are required," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said today "we must increase the accountability" for ram-raiding children, while "continuing to break the cycle of crime and get these young people back into school, training and work".

"Our message to any young person that commits a ram-raid is simple — there will be consequences for your actions."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

She told media: "The maximum period of imprisonment will be rarely, if at all, be imposed on a young person aged 15 or over, and it remains unavailable in respect of children."

Hipkins said: "This new offence sends a strong signal that the significant harm caused by ram-raids won't be tolerated, while also providing additional tools to be able to respond to those involved in this type of offending, particularly 12 and 13 year olds."

The prime minister admitted: "The system is failing them and we need to do better."

Ram-raiding 12-13yos to be charged in Youth Court

ADVERTISEMENT

Hipkins said the change would mean 12 and 13 year olds "can be charged in the Youth Court, giving police the ability to apply for bail conditions or for the offenders to be held in the custody of Oranga Tamariki".

The law change will also apply to passengers in a ram-raiding vehicle "if they enter the shop to steal or cause damage".

"This will mean the police and the courts will have more tools to stop repeat young offenders from getting back on the street," the prime minister said.

"Enabling 12 and 13 year olds who carry out ram-raids to be charged in the Youth Court will give Police and Oranga Tamariki a wider range of options to deal with child offenders that are more intensive, while the new offence sends a clear signal to those who commit ram raids that there will be serious consequences."

Allan said: "Without police having the jurisdiction to file a charge in Youth Court for ram raid offending for children of this age, there are fewer interventions available that could make a more significant difference to stop repeat offending, provide the necessary support and hold them to account for their actions.

"Therefore, gaps have arisen for children under 14 who are involved in ram-raid offending but their offending behaviour does not meet the threshold for the Youth Court."

ADVERTISEMENT

New 'intensive programme' to 'break the cycle'

The justice minister said the crackdown on ram-raiding kids would also be paired with intervention and intensive programmes to "break the cycle" for young offenders.

While children who commit crimes "must be held to account, the evidence is also clear that intervening early and intensively is the best way to break the cycle", Allan said.

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan. (Source: 1News)

"Building on what works, the Circuit Breaker fast track intervention programme will double be expanded even further after proving successful in its first four locations.

"Under the programme, instead of a child being placed back in the community with little immediate support, their information is shared with Oranga Tamariki within 24 hours and an agreed plan on how to deal with and support the young person confirmed in 48 hours in collaboration with community groups.

She said the programme had already been rolled out in four regions "with almost 75% of children not re-offending".

ADVERTISEMENT

Rotorua, Whangārei, Wellington, and Dunedin will now be considered as new locations.

Allan continued: "In addition, a new intensive and long-term programme will be created for a small group of recidivist young offenders to stop the cycle of crime."

She said up to 60 of the most prolific young offenders and their families would be "assigned an intensive support social worker to develop an immediate plan" in the "Enhanced Fast Track" programme.

The plan "could include mentoring, alcohol/drug treatment, support to navigate and access the housing and education systems, mental health support, and cultural support".