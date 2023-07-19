Teens tracked 40km by police after vehicles, liquor stolen

Four teenagers were arrested early this morning after a police helicopter tracked them for about 40km following a number of incidents.

It began just after 1am when a car was stolen from Pōkeno's Calder Crescent. The car's owner immediately called police.

"The group of male offenders left in this vehicle, travelling with a ute, which was also stolen," Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said.

They went to "a nearby liquor shop where the offenders have smashed a window to enter the store".

A range of items were taken from the Market Street West liquor store before the group set out again.

They left in the car before loading into the ute, which they'd parked nearby, Hunter said.

"On arrival, our staff sighted the ute and signalled it to stop but it failed to do so.

"[The police Eagle helicopter] had also arrived in the area and began to provide observations of the offenders' movements," he said.

"A short time later offenders were seen abandoning the ute and getting into the other stolen vehicle.

"Spikes were successfully deployed near Huntly, and pleasingly all four were then taken into custody without further incident."

The group were all aged 16 and 17. One will appear in Youth Court, while the others have been referred to Youth Services.