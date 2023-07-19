New payment for people forced out of homes by floods, cyclone

The Government has announced it will provide an interim payment to displaced homeowners when their temporary accommodation payments run out.

It will be available from September 4 and will be made weekly.

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the interim payment will be set at 100% of the average rent declared by Accommodation Supplement recipients in the recipients' region.

The Government said the payment is targeted to people who are not being otherwise supported to pay for temporary private rental accommodation.

"We recognise the need to provide certainty to residents who are unable to return to their homes. This payment will help bridge the gap until repairs are undertaken or a decision is made on the future of their property."

Sepuloni said that after visiting areas impacted by this year's extreme weather events and speaking to those impacted it was clear "they need and deserve certainty so that they can plan, recover, and get back to a sense of normality".

"The Government has prioritised setting up this payment now, as payments from insurers for temporary accommodation start to run out and the future for some people's homes remain uncertain.

"If a longer-term solution is needed there is work underway on what that might look like. In the meantime, the interim payment will give displaced homeowners the certainty and confidence they need to plan ahead," Sepuloni said.

Eligible displaced homeowners can receive a lump-sum payment covering them from as early as June 1 this year to ensure that there is not a gap in support.

Payments aren't taxable and won't affect Working for Families and most other social assistance entitlements.

Sepuloni said the interim payment is called the North Island Weather Events – Temporary Accommodation Assistance (NIWE TAA). The Ministry of Social Development can be contacted from August 21 to book an appointment, she said.

Who is eligible

Those who are displaced from their home which has received a red or yellow placard and they continue to face costs associated with their damaged home such as mortgage, rates and insurance.

Those who have a tenancy agreement from before July 19

Those who have earlier been receiving a temporary accommodation payment for their insurer but are no longer getting it

Those who aren't currently in Temporary Accommodation Service accommodation but are registered

Those who aren't receiving another Government payment for their temporary accommodation costs in the same property, such as the Accommodation Supplement or the Student Allowance Accommodation Benefit

What isn't covered

Costs of commercial accommodation such as motels and hotels

Homeowners who are currently receiving payment for temporary support from their insurer. If a homeowner received an upfront lump sum from their insurer for temporary accommodation costs, they’re not eligible for NIWE TAA until their cover runs out

Homeowners who are receiving the Accommodation Supplement or the Student Allowance Accommodation Benefit

How much support homeowners can receive

(Source: Supplied)

The Government said Auckland is AS Area One, Hawke's Bay is two, Gisborne is three and rural areas are four.