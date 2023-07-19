Football
FIFA boss references infamous 'I feel gay' comment on eve of World Cup

25 mins ago

FIFA President Gianni Infantino referenced his infamous “today I feel gay” comment at a media conference a day out from the Women’s World Cup opener in Auckland.

Infantino made headlines last year while addressing controversy surrounding the Men's World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament was heavily criticised during its lead-up, thanks to the Gulf country’s strict laws against homosexuality and poor migrant worker conditions.

In that 2022 media conference, Infantino said: "Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."

The quote was part of a bizarre hour-long speech that made headlines around the world, exacerbating the controversy.

When speaking to media at a conference in Auckland this morning, the FIFA boss referenced the infamous quote.

"For those of you who are waiting to hear how I feel today… today I feel tired because I just landed, but I feel happy."

The joke received a few chuckles from attendees in the room.

He went on to encourage Kiwis to get out and support the teams during the tournament, saying the nations should be proud to host the event.

"Seize the moment, be proud, be proud of what you have been able to achieve here in New Zealand, in Australia, of course.

"Be proud of what will be the biggest event, not just a sports event but an event… that has been organised here."

The tournament kicks off tomorrow evening at 7pm when the Football Ferns take on Norway at Eden Park.

Lasting a month, it’s the first time the world cup has been hosted in the Southern Hemisphere.

