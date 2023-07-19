Carrington 'stronger than ever' ahead of world title defence

A golden morning on Lake Pupuke for New Zealand's golden paddler.

Dame Lisa Carrington glided across the water one last time before she departs for a tilt to add to her 12 World Championship gold medals.

And, as if to put the rest of the canoe sprint world on notice, her coach has hinted in some aspects she's at the peak of her powers.

"We did some gym stuff recently, she's stronger than she's ever been and we just did a VO2 test yesterday which indicates things are better than they've ever been," Gordon Walker told 1News as Carrington finished her training.

It's a significant sign that the 34-year-old's ready to push for another K1 500 crown, while trying for other medals in the team boats.

Carrington and Walker have just spent two weeks on the Gold Coast, making the most of calm warmer conditions to fine-tune their preparations. Those preparations ramp up in Europe - they go to Lake Como first, then Bordeaux before the worlds in Duisburg, Germany, late next month.

Duisburg is sentimental for Carrington.

"It's the first place I pa ddled in the K1 200 metres and also the K1 500 metres," Carrington explained with a smile, reminiscing about winning her first World Cup titles in 2011.

"Me winning that race at the World Cup meant that I could go on to the World Champs that year and then winning that year to go onto the Olympics, so, for me, it was a bit of a domino that allowed me to win an Olympic gold medal in London."

Dame Lisa Carrington after her investiture ceremony. (Source: Photosport)

Speaking of Olympics, this upcoming trip to Europe has games importance as well. In a brutal schedule, the Olympic test event, held at the canoe sprint venue in Paris, is three days after the World Champs finish.

"That test event will be about experiencing the location and just getting used to it because it's so important. I've found being in Tokyo and also Rio, getting the lay of the land, being on the start line, what does that feel like, all those little things to get comfortable with the city, with the course, they are the number one things to take out of it," Carrington said.

And Walker agreed.

"When you've been to a place once and you know, this is north, this is west, this is where the coffee shop is, it's amazing how much that just settles people. If we've at least gone there and experienced it in a much calmer environment, I think it's just going to set the team up much better for next year."

It's all about making it as easy as possible.

"I think one of the hardest things at an Olympics is to be normal in an abnormal environment, so if we can just get our bearings there, i think it's going to help the team."