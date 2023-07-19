Health
Seven Sharp

10-year-old girl's $20k heart-shaped chip an expensive snack

8:20pm

A 10-year-old girl's heart-shaped chip auction ended up raising $20,000 for charity.

Bianca Jean McPherson last week told Seven Sharp she was just eating “a few chips” when she pulled out one with a heart-shaped hole in the centre.

Instead of just eating the unique morsel, she decided to see if she could use it for a good cause - to raise money for Starship Children’s Hospital.

"They can use the money for people who need it more, like my sister who broke her arm two times," she told Seven Sharp.

Bianca set up a TradeMe listing which ended up reaching $5000 for the chip.

Bianca with her chip that has a heart shaped hole in it.

Bianca with her chip that has a heart shaped hole in it. (Source: Trade Me)

However that wasn't the end of the story, with the winning bidder telling Bianca they would be willing to pay $10,000 for the unusual snack.

The reason behind this generous offer was because chip brand Bluebird agreed to double the winning bid to a total of $10,000.

This means Starship Hospital will end up receiving a total of $20,000 from the auction.

Tonight on Seven Sharp Bianca revealed the winner of the auction didn't want the chip, so it met the end it was originally intended for as the 10-year-old munched down the expensive chip.

It didn't quite hit the lofty heights of its price tag though.

"Eww, it's so stale and gross!" Bianca exclaimed running out the room.

Starship Hospital won't mind the final outcome, as it puts the money raised to good use saving lives.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

35,000 nurses to walk off the job for 24-hour strike

35,000 nurses to walk off the job for 24-hour strike

The strike will start at 7am on August 9 and end at 7am on August 10 at Te Whatu Ora health care providers and hospitals.

4:03pm

'Clear inequities' for Kiwis with disabilities - study

'Clear inequities' for Kiwis with disabilities - study

Many young Kiwis with disabilities experience a worse quality of life, the research revealed.

Tue, Jul 18

5:34

Covid-19: 4332 cases as numbers continue to fall, 20 deaths

Covid-19: 4332 cases as numbers continue to fall, 20 deaths

Mon, Jul 17

Man dies after choking on sausage support worker failed to cut up

Man dies after choking on sausage support worker failed to cut up

Mon, Jul 17

Sunday: Our child is different and we want to make that normal

Sunday: Our child is different and we want to make that normal

Sun, Jul 16

13:39

8 tips for a good night's sleep, according to a neuroscientist

8 tips for a good night's sleep, according to a neuroscientist

Sun, Jul 16

4:23

Latest

Popular

44 mins ago

Former AFL player with CTE 'heard voices before his death'

2:18

Former AFL player with CTE 'heard voices before his death'

52 mins ago

Two tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Two tickets share Lotto First Division prize

8:35pm

'Oracle animals' predict Women's World Cup results

3:19

'Oracle animals' predict Women's World Cup results

8:20pm

10-year-old girl's $20k heart-shaped chip an expensive snack

0:42

10-year-old girl's $20k heart-shaped chip an expensive snack

8:02pm

Will the inflation rate drop see cost of living go down?

3:49

Will the inflation rate drop see cost of living go down?

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6