10-year-old girl's $20k heart-shaped chip an expensive snack

A 10-year-old girl's heart-shaped chip auction ended up raising $20,000 for charity.

Bianca Jean McPherson last week told Seven Sharp she was just eating “a few chips” when she pulled out one with a heart-shaped hole in the centre.

Instead of just eating the unique morsel, she decided to see if she could use it for a good cause - to raise money for Starship Children’s Hospital.

"They can use the money for people who need it more, like my sister who broke her arm two times," she told Seven Sharp.

Bianca set up a TradeMe listing which ended up reaching $5000 for the chip.

However that wasn't the end of the story, with the winning bidder telling Bianca they would be willing to pay $10,000 for the unusual snack.

The reason behind this generous offer was because chip brand Bluebird agreed to double the winning bid to a total of $10,000.

This means Starship Hospital will end up receiving a total of $20,000 from the auction.

Tonight on Seven Sharp Bianca revealed the winner of the auction didn't want the chip, so it met the end it was originally intended for as the 10-year-old munched down the expensive chip.

It didn't quite hit the lofty heights of its price tag though.

"Eww, it's so stale and gross!" Bianca exclaimed running out the room.

Starship Hospital won't mind the final outcome, as it puts the money raised to good use saving lives.