Girl, 10, auctioning off chip with heart-shaped hole on Trade Me

40 mins ago

How closely are you looking at your chips?

For 10-year-old Bianca Jean McPherson the answer is very closely.

She told Seven Sharp she was just eating “a few chips” when she pulled out one with a heart-shaped hole in the centre.

Bianca, who was celebrating her birthday when she found the chip, was adamant it's quite rare.

Instead of just eating the unique morsel, she decided to see if she could use it for a good cause - to raise money for Starship Children’s Hospital.

"They can use the money for people who need it more, like my sister who broke her arm two times," she told Seven Sharp.

Bianca set up a TradeMe listing, where bidding was sitting at $250 this afternoon.

"The winner will receive the chip, currently being safely stored in a Glad ziplock bag," the auction states.

Bianca with her chip that has a heart shaped hole in it.

Bianca with her chip that has a heart shaped hole in it. (Source: Trade Me)

Bluebird Food Ltd, the brand behind the thick cut chip, has agreed to double the winning bid to a total of $10,000, with all proceeds going to Starship.

Seven Sharp went out to find out more about the ‘Chip for Charity’ in the video above.

