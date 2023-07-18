Video shows man attacked by dolphin at Japanese beach

Video has emerged of a dolphin attack which left a man with injuries at a beach in Japan’s Fukui region.

Four people were injured at a beach in the region on Sunday, bringing the total number of dolphin attacks in Fukui prefecture this year to six, the BBC reported.

The first victim, a man in his 60s, was bitten by a dolphin while swimming near Suishohama Beach. He suffered broken ribs and hand injuries.

Video of the incident posted on Twitter shows a dolphin repeatedly jumping at a man in an aggressive manner and slamming him with its tail.

Another man in his 40s was also attacked by a dolphin and received bites to his arm at the same beach that morning.

Later that day, two more swimmers were hurt in dolphin attacks.

The attacks happened in the small town of Mihama. Authorities in the area are now warning swimmers to stay away from the dolphins and not to touch them.