Covid-19: 4332 cases as numbers continue to fall, 20 deaths

There have been 4332 Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, July 10 to Sunday, July 16.

Case numbers continue to fall, with the latest numbers coming after 5417 cases were reported the week before.

As at midnight Sunday there were 185 people in hospital with the virus.

Four people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Twenty more people with the virus have died.

One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Eleven were men and nine were women.

Of the 20 deaths reported today, seven were from the Auckland region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, two each were from the MidCentral District, Canterbury and the Southern District, and one each were from Waikato, Bay of Plenty, the Lakes District and Hawke's Bay.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 3172.