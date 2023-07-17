Health
1News

Covid-19: 4332 cases as numbers continue to fall, 20 deaths

2:15pm
A positive Covid-19 RAT test.

A positive Covid-19 RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

There have been 4332 Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, July 10 to Sunday, July 16.

Case numbers continue to fall, with the latest numbers coming after 5417 cases were reported the week before.

As at midnight Sunday there were 185 people in hospital with the virus.

Four people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Twenty more people with the virus have died.

One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Eleven were men and nine were women.

Of the 20 deaths reported today, seven were from the Auckland region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, two each were from the MidCentral District, Canterbury and the Southern District, and one each were from Waikato, Bay of Plenty, the Lakes District and Hawke's Bay.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 3172.

New ZealandCovid-19Health

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man dies after choking on sausage support worker failed to cut up

Man dies after choking on sausage support worker failed to cut up

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall has found IDEA Services, and two support workers, failed in their care of the man.

2:00pm

Sunday: Our child is different and we want to make that normal

Sunday: Our child is different and we want to make that normal

When 1News reporter Jessica Roden went for a pregnancy ultrasound, her life changed. She shares her experience raising a child with a disability.

7:51pm

13:39

8 tips for a good night's sleep, according to a neuroscientist

8 tips for a good night's sleep, according to a neuroscientist

Sun, Jul 16

4:23

New website launched for kids with family who have experienced a stroke

New website launched for kids with family who have experienced a stroke

Sun, Jul 16

'Rollercoaster to hell': Woman's skin condition nightmare

'Rollercoaster to hell': Woman's skin condition nightmare

Sat, Jul 15

The other type of 'special treatment for Māori' everyone forgets

The other type of 'special treatment for Māori' everyone forgets

Fri, Jul 14

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Human remains found in forest identified as missing man

Human remains found in forest identified as missing man

17 mins ago

BREAKING

'Crackdown' - PM announces changes to tackle youth crime

'Crackdown' - PM announces changes to tackle youth crime

27 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet media conference

LIVE: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet media conference

57 mins ago

Singer Ronan Keating's brother dies in car crash

Singer Ronan Keating's brother dies in car crash

3:20pm

1 dead after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort

1 dead after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6