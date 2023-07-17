Christchurch jockey injured in fatal race calls for change

Samantha Wynne is one of New Zealand's top female jockeys, having ridden over 400 winners.

But that all came to a halt seven months ago on December 15 when Wynne was one of four riders injured in a fatal race in Ashburton which saw 26-year-old Christchurch rider Megan Taylor killed.

Wynne broke her collar bone, two ribs, fractured her pelvis and suffered a major concussion.

"The stewards said to me if you watched the footage and didn't know the outcome you would think I was that one that passed away," she said.

"I had two horses go over me, I was just so lucky. It could've been a hell of a lot worse."

She had surgery for her collarbone and a short stay in hospital before beginning rehabilitation, which of course, was always going to include being around her horses.

"I just started helping wherever I was allowed. Started slowly, but then once I felt comfortable enough, I got stuck in.

"Mucking out, brushing them, just the usual jobs. Anything to distract me from the fact I couldn't ride," she said.

Taking it slow and easing into exercise was tough for Wynne, who is usually all go from dusk till dawn. However, the mental toll outweighed the physical.

"In the 10 years I've been here three girls have passed away behind me and this one I came down in the fall too so it's definitely harsher and not something you can get used to," said Wynne.

An apprentice jockey was deemed at fault and charged with careless riding not long after the accident.

And while Wynne sees it as exactly that - an accident - she would like to see change.

"Probably more experience for the riders before they go out there. It's just a split second that such tragedy can happen you know."

Changes have been made, which Wynne also alluded to.

In a statement to 1News, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing said the framework for apprentice jockeys is constantly under review.

Since the accident, it has reintroduced rider development days in collaboration with High Performance Sport New Zealand, with one of the main objectives to assess reaction times of apprentices and ultimately help improve decision-making abilities in stressful circumstances.

It has also reintroduced the revised rider skills review panel, to which the Racing Integrity Board (IRB) will refer riders if any concern arise regarding their skill level, instances of high level breaches or repeated infringements.

They are changes Wynne welcomed as she eyed up a return to the sport.

In the past month she had been able to get back on the horse in a training capacity, in the next fortnight, she could well get clearance to race again.

It was a decision she didn't think twice about, not only so she continue her career but also continue Taylor's legacy.

"She had a lot more riding to do. So if I can give it another little bash before I fully give up I'll do my best to ride as many winners for her as I can, " she said.

That, and her love of horses - enough to keep her going.

"I don't know where I'd be without them. They've given me purpose, getting me up in the morning.

"I didn't realise how much I loved them till times like this."