Kiwi apprentice jockey killed in Ashburton race fall

4 mins ago
|
1News

Apprentice Kiwi jockey Megan Taylor has been killed in a race fall at Ashburton today.

Taylor, 26, was riding Red Orchid in race two when there was a four-horse fall entering the straight.

She was pronounced dead soon after.

The remainder of the meeting was abandoned.

Taylor, in her third season of riding, has ridden 16 winners.

Racing minister Kieran McAnulty passed on his sympathies.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing CEO Bruce Sharrock also gave tribute in a statement this afternoon.

"I’m incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of jockey Megan Taylor during a race this afternoon. I want to pass on my deepest sympathies to Megan’s family and friends, and to all of those in the industry who worked alongside her and knew her.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Megan’s family, friends, and others in the racing community who have worked closely with Megan. We will look to support them in any way possible in the coming days and weeks.

“We also will support the Jockeys and others who were at the races today”.

Staff of the Racing Integrity Board and police will remain at the scene in the conduct of their investigations.

It's the second death of a jockey in New Zealand this year.

In August, Japanese jockey Taiki Yanagida died in hospital after a fall at Cambridge.

