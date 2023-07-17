World
4 injured by dolphin attacks in single day on Japan beach

5:10pm
Bottlenose dolphins (file image).

Bottlenose dolphins (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A series of dolphin attacks has left four people injured at a beach in Japan’s Fukui region, local officials say.

Four people were injured at a beach in the region on Sunday, bringing the total number of dolphin attacks in Fukui prefecture this year to six, the BBC reported.

The first victim, a man in his 60s, was bitten by a dolphin while swimming near Suishohama Beach. He suffered broken ribs and hand injuries.

Another man in his 40s was also attacked by a dolphin and received bites to his arm at the same beach that morning.

Later that day, two more swimmers were hurt by dolphin attacks.

The attacks happened in the small town of Mihama. Authorities in the area are now warning swimmers to stay away from the dolphins and not to touch them.

