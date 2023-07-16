Matariki: Thousands turn out to set Hawke's Bay coastline alight

Thousands turned out to set 60 kilometres worth of Hawke's Bay coastline alight.

The string of bonfires were lit as the region celebrated Matariki.

As the sun set, the Hawke’s Bay coast was glowing as woody debris still covering beaches after Cyclone Gabrielle was collected and used as fuel for the fires.

One of the event's organisers, Rik Huata, said the fires are just one way of recognising the Māori New Year and Matariki traditions.

"It’s really great if you follow the Matariki as in terms of the calendar, when you should plant, when you should prepare the ground. Those are the times that you’ll be out there gardening and what not so those are real special moments too," Huata said.

A 10-metre-long driftwood sculpture of Maui’s fishhook was the showpiece.

The event provided the flood-stricken region a chance to check in on one another after a tough year.

Event co-organiser Neill Gordon said the event was like a low-budget love song to his hometown.

"The turnout has been magic. People felt good about coming and clearing the beaches. It makes perfect sense to move our Guy Fawkes tradition to Matariki and we knew people would respond," he said.

"When you look up and down the beach tonight, it’s just beautiful."

He said he hoped the idea "will catch fire".

"I hope to see the whole coast of New Zealand taking part in a new bonfire night tradition next year," Gordon said.

Beachgoer Tapia Waiariki Ruru said she enjoyed seeing all walks of life coming together to mark the new year.

"I think back and this is how it would’ve been with our tupuna, this is how it would’ve looked – everyone just getting along.

It’s just absolutely beautiful.”