Man dies after incident in water in Waikato's Kaiaua

22 mins ago
Police were called about 5.10am this morning after the man was found dead.

Police were called about 5.10am this morning after the man was found dead. (Source: 1News)

A man has died after a "water-related incident" incident in Waikato's Kaiaua.

Police were called about 5.10am this morning after the man was found dead.

The man and a dinghy were recovered from the water.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

