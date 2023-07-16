Man dies after incident in water in Waikato's Kaiaua

A man has died after a "water-related incident" incident in Waikato's Kaiaua.
Police were called about 5.10am this morning after the man was found dead.
The man and a dinghy were recovered from the water.
The death will be referred to the coroner.
