Business
1News

Concerns employers unprepared for Fair Pay Agreement shake-up

6:00am

Consultation for the Hospitality Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) are well underway, but there are worries that employers are not fully aware of – or are not committed to – the obligations they must meet.

FPAs are designed to standardise working conditions within a sector. In this instance, the Hospitality FPA affects over 140,000 workers and 20,000 employers in restaurants, bars, takeaway shops, hotels, cinemas and casinos.

Under the FPA Bill passed last year, employers are required to advise staff that talks have started and ask if they want their information shared with the unions leading the process.

However, there are fears some business owners may not be aware of their obligations which, if left unmet, could result in a fine of up to $40,000.

Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois believes some employers may be unaware of the responsibilities that have been set out.

"There are probably businesses still out there who don't belong to an association or are not connected with a reliable info source who maybe don't have that information yet, so it is really important that our hospitality businesses are aware of this and their obligations," she told 1News.

There is also fear some employers are neglecting the rules outright.

Unite Union national secretary John Crocker said the hospitality sector has "great employers" but a "bad reputation" when it comes to breaches.

"We've seen evidence of people pressuring their staff into opting out, which is obviously illegal. It's people's right to participate in this process as a worker," he said.

Employers have six weeks left to make sure employees understand their options before bargaining begins.

New ZealandBusinessEmployment

SHARE ME

More Stories

How much use is too much use for a $135 water blaster?

How much use is too much use for a $135 water blaster?

Jeff loaned a water blaster to a friend but was devastated when it came home broken. He'd used it successfully for an hour-and-a-half, but then the plastic cogs inside had a meltdown.

Sat, Jul 15

4:41

Fake five-star restaurant reviews come with salty intentions

Fake five-star restaurant reviews come with salty intentions

While seemingly harmless, around 30 Auckland and Wellington businesses have been targeted by a scam that can quickly harm restaurants' reputations.

Fri, Jul 14

2:16

Auckland bus strike off: Services to run as normal

Auckland bus strike off: Services to run as normal

Fri, Jul 14

Hilary Barry urges fans to be wary of scams using her image

Hilary Barry urges fans to be wary of scams using her image

Thu, Jul 13

Gloriavale: Judge declares ex-residents were employees, not volunteers

Gloriavale: Judge declares ex-residents were employees, not volunteers

Thu, Jul 13

2:36

Trade Me apologises after 'concerning' listings removed

Trade Me apologises after 'concerning' listings removed

Wed, Jul 12

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

'You must come tonight': I was preyed on by Sir James Wallace

'You must come tonight': I was preyed on by Sir James Wallace

28 mins ago

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon's first unseeded female champion

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon's first unseeded female champion

53 mins ago

Dubai bar offering 'gourmet water' infused with minerals

Dubai bar offering 'gourmet water' infused with minerals

6:00am

Concerns employers unprepared for Fair Pay Agreement shake-up

2:21

Concerns employers unprepared for Fair Pay Agreement shake-up

11:31pm

Proctor puts his hand up with four tries against Brave Blossoms

Proctor puts his hand up with four tries against Brave Blossoms

9:44pm

Analysis: Frizell, Jordan lead the way for all-out All Blacks

Analysis: Frizell, Jordan lead the way for all-out All Blacks
1
2
3
4
5
6