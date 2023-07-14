New Zealand
New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

9:59am
Vancouver

Vancouver (Source: 1News)

A New Zealand tourist has been stabbed in a "completely random" attack in Vancouver.

The Daily Hive reports the 28-year-old man was attacked in the Granville Entertainment District.

“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” VPD Constable Tania Visintin said in a statement.

The victim was attacked from behind. He was able to take himself to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Investigators are looking for a man about 5’5″ tall, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans, and a blue baseball cap," Visintin said.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is aware of the incident, but has not yet been approached for consular assistance.

