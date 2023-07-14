New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

A New Zealand tourist has been stabbed in a "completely random" attack in Vancouver.

The Daily Hive reports the 28-year-old man was attacked in the Granville Entertainment District.

“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” VPD Constable Tania Visintin said in a statement.

The victim was attacked from behind. He was able to take himself to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Investigators are looking for a man about 5’5″ tall, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans, and a blue baseball cap," Visintin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is aware of the incident, but has not yet been approached for consular assistance.