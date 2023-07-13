Trio arrested after alleged physical, sexual abuse of 9 children

Three people have been arrested today amid an investigation into alleged historical physical and sexual abuse at an Auckland care provider today, police say.

The alleged offending occurred at a contracted care provider in Auckland's East Tamaki between October 2003 and July 2010, according to police.

Those charged are two men, aged 62 and 39, and a 66-year-old woman. All three are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police said the charges filed relate to alleged offending against nine victims.

Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Mal Hassall said an investigation began in July last year after a report of concern was made to police.

"Our investigation has examined allegations of historical physical and sexual abuse of young boys in the care of this provider over a period of nearly seven years," they said.

“Those charges filed today relate to offences such as sexual violation, injuring and neglect of a child."

Hassall said further charges couldn't be ruled out.

Thirty-six charges have been filed so far in connection to the investigation.

Hassall said: “We have spoken to a large number of former residents of this facility; however, we know there are still some police have not yet been able to speak with.

“I encourage anyone who has information or concerns they need to raise with police in connection with this facility to get in contact with our investigation.

“The welfare of victims is our priority, and we have ensured there is support available for all of those who have been engaging with the investigation."

People with information are asked to call 105, quoting Operation Pocket.

“Anyone who is considering approaching police can be assured that their matter will be taken seriously and treated in confidence," the detective said.