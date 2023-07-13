World
1News

Pacific Update: Delight for fish lovers in Fiji, French Polynesia

4:46pm

Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news roundup for the region.

This week, delight for fishers in Fiji and French Polynesia, and Tana Umaga is appointed Moana Pasifika coach.

As ever, we have our favourite videos from social media.

