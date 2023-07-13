New Zealand
Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash after not stopping for police

23 mins ago
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on an Auckland motorway off-ramp this morning, after police said the rider failed to stop for them.

Police said the crash happened just before 10.30am on the State Highway 18 Tauhinu Road off-ramp at Greenhithe.

In a statement, police said the rider had been seen speeding and failed to stop for them.

"Very shortly after lights and sirens were activated, the rider has lost control of the motorcycle and crashed," Superintendent Shanan Gray said.

They died at the scene.

Waka Kotahi - the transport agency - said the off-ramp was closed.

