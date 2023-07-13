Cricket
Associated Press

MCC call for 'significantly reduced' ODIs to save Test cricket

10:33am
England's captain Ben Stokes, right, bats during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England.

England's captain Ben Stokes, right, bats during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England. (Source: Associated Press)

Extra funding to protect test cricket and the women’s game has been proposed by the MCC’s world committee, which is also calling for men’s one-day international matches to be “significantly reduced” after the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Former England captain Mike Gatting, the chair of the committee which meets twice a year to debate the issues facing cricket, said: “It’s time for the global game to reset.”

The financial imbalance existing between nations is putting a squeeze on the viability of test cricket outside of India, England and Australia, according to current and former players on the panel.

A lack of quantifiable data on the costs of staging tests has led to a recommendation that the International Cricket Council undertakes a financial audit to establish the nations in need of support.

The Marylebone Cricket Club's world committee — whose members include Kumar Sangakkara, Justin Langer, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan, Clare Connor and Graeme Smith — also advised a separate test fund to address the issue and “protect the sanctity” of the format.

A “substantial and ring-fenced” fund to strengthen and grow women’s cricket was another of the series of proposals to the ICC, which should be seeking a commitment from associate nations desiring test status to invest in and field women’s teams.

With the proliferation of T20 domestic franchise leagues creating an increasing logjam, the committee has also suggested a removal of bilateral ODIs — other than in the 12-month period before 50-over World Cups — to “increase the quality” and “create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar.”

The Lord’s-based MCC is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game.

Cricket

SHARE ME

More Stories

Stead retained as NZC reject splitting Black Caps coaching role

Stead retained as NZC reject splitting Black Caps coaching role

Gary Stead has signed on for another two years after suggesting earlier this year his job needed to be split into two for Test and limited-overs cricket.

Tue, Jul 11

England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic win over Australia

England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic win over Australia

There were just three wickets between the two teams on the fourth day of the third test.

Mon, Jul 10

The Ashes: Broad's dad under fire over Warner social media dig

The Ashes: Broad's dad under fire over Warner social media dig

Sun, Jul 9

The Ashes: Advantage England after sodden third day of 3rd Test

The Ashes: Advantage England after sodden third day of 3rd Test

Sun, Jul 9

'What'd you say mate?': Ashes rivals Smith and Bairstow clash

'What'd you say mate?': Ashes rivals Smith and Bairstow clash

Sat, Jul 8

0:08

The Ashes: Australia's fragile lead over England extended

The Ashes: Australia's fragile lead over England extended

Sat, Jul 8

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

All Blacks: Mo'unga at No.10, McKenzie axed for clash with Boks

All Blacks: Mo'unga at No.10, McKenzie axed for clash with Boks

8 mins ago

BREAKING

Gloriavale: Judge declares ex-residents were employees, not volunteers

2:01

Gloriavale: Judge declares ex-residents were employees, not volunteers

15 mins ago

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

23 mins ago

Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash after not stopping for police

Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash after not stopping for police

49 mins ago

Teen arrested over Titirangi restaurant robbery

4:57

Teen arrested over Titirangi restaurant robbery

11:40am

Semenya 'elated' after ruling in testosterone case

Semenya 'elated' after ruling in testosterone case
1
2
3
4
5
6