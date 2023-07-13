World
1News

Man sets himself alight in arson attack at Melbourne supermarket

2:34pm

Police believe gang wars are behind a spate of recent Melbourne firebomb attacks, which saw one person setting fire to himself.

CCTV footage shows at least three men using hammers to break the glass of Sonsa supermarket on June 29, then pouring accelerant into the store. One man then accidentally set fire to himself, frantically waving the flames away while he raced back to a waiting car.

The man then got into a waiting car, with his clothing still alight as it left the scene.

Detective Inspector Chris Murray from the Arson and Explosives Squad told 9News these criminals do not put “a lot of thought” into the fires.

“They target a premises and from that, members of the community are clearly put at risk.”

A total of nine arson attacks across the Australian city in the past two and a half weeks are believed to be linked to Middle Eastern organised crime groups.

Another fire threatened the lives of five people who were inside a Melbourne home that was set alight in the early hours of the morning.

After a rival associate tried to step in, his home was also torched.

The city has also seen the vehicles and a prestige car dealership set alight, an act that caused over $1.07 million in damages.

Police said they are amazed that no one has been physically injured or killed as a result of these fires.

“It is only sheer luck that one of these fires hasn't resulted in the death or serious injury of someone,” Murray said.

“It's clear they have been lit with very little regard for the safety of anyone else in these areas at the time.”

Members of three of the state's toughest police forces- the anti-bikie Echo Taskforce, gang-focused VIPER Taskforce and the Arson and Explosives Squad – are uniting in an effort to extinguish the crimes.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Search for answers after explosion levels Queensland home

Search for answers after explosion levels Queensland home

Investigators said it was fortunate no other injuries were reported after the "substantial explosion", with the sole occupant of the townhouse yet to be found.

19 mins ago

0:20

US dentist searched 'how to make murder look like heart attack'

US dentist searched 'how to make murder look like heart attack'

James Craig is accused of lacing his wife's pre-workout protein shakes with poison so he could pursue a relationship with another woman

9:14am

Larry Nassar: Disgraced ex-doctor stabbed after lewd Wimbledon remark

Larry Nassar: Disgraced ex-doctor stabbed after lewd Wimbledon remark

7:57am

Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC presenter

Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC presenter

6:45am

3:28

Man in love triangle blames ex for horror acid attack ambush

Man in love triangle blames ex for horror acid attack ambush

8:50pm

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history

8:30pm

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Food prices rise at fastest rate since 1987

Food prices rise at fastest rate since 1987

19 mins ago

Search for answers after explosion levels Queensland home

0:20

Search for answers after explosion levels Queensland home

28 mins ago

Britney Spears' memoir already topping bestseller charts

Britney Spears' memoir already topping bestseller charts

42 mins ago

Locals worried by stockpile of same chemical that caused Beirut blast

Locals worried by stockpile of same chemical that caused Beirut blast

2:34pm

Man sets himself alight in arson attack at Melbourne supermarket

1:22

Man sets himself alight in arson attack at Melbourne supermarket

2:13pm

Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner

4:41

Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner
1
2
3
4
5
6