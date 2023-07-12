Business
1News

Trade Me apologises after 'concerning' listings removed

37 mins ago
Trade Me's job listing page.

Trade Me's job listing page. (Source: Trade Me)

Trade Me has apologised after the online auction site was alerted to inappropriate job listings.

Four listings have been removed from the Kiwi trading platform after Trade Me found they breached the site's expectations.

1News has seen two of them.

One of the descriptions includes looking for a “homophobic motivated” person for a role.

Trade Me Job sales director Matt Tolich said the company has a “zero tolerance policy for offensive behaviour, bullying or hatred on our site”.

As soon as the company became alerted to these listings, Tolich said they were immediately removed.

“We receive some job listings through third parties and believe this may have been the issue," he told 1News.

“We are investigating this matter and will be putting steps in place to prevent it from happening again.

“We have apologised to the employers involved and are sorry to our members who saw these listings.”

One of the listings was asking for applications for a booking coordinator at a health organisation and listed discriminatory preferences for the ideal candidate.

Another advertised for an environmental officer. It appeared to have been listed on behalf of the Otago Regional Council (ORC).

The Council’s manager of people and safety Mark Olsen said they were aware of the posts.

“The advertisements on Trade Me in question have been posted by an unknown source and not by ORC. They are fake and concerning to us," he said.

“The advertisements appear to be actual roles that have been pulled from our website and other legitimate sources, but the advertisements were not authorised or posted by ORC and have appeared on Trade Me with their text altered.”

He said that the council asked Trade Me to remove the listing, and stressed that there was only one legitimate listing from the ORC.

New ZealandBusinessEmployment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

Pierre van Heerden says he's "excited and passionate" about his new role.

6:21pm

4:14

Costco NZ closes the lid on coffin and casket sales, for now

Costco NZ closes the lid on coffin and casket sales, for now

Managing director Patrick Noone told 1News the retail giant regularly rotates stock out of stores.

Tue, Jul 11

Retailers hit with credit card transaction fees after fraudulent orders

Retailers hit with credit card transaction fees after fraudulent orders

Tue, Jul 11

8:35

Supermarket supplier costs 8.3% higher than a year ago

Supermarket supplier costs 8.3% higher than a year ago

Mon, Jul 10

'Not going to be a good day for commuters' - AT on bus driver strike

'Not going to be a good day for commuters' - AT on bus driver strike

Mon, Jul 10

5:24

The story behind the popular New Zealand fashion label YOUKNOW

The story behind the popular New Zealand fashion label YOUKNOW

Sat, Jul 8

Latest

Popular

37 mins ago

Trade Me apologises after 'concerning' listings removed

Trade Me apologises after 'concerning' listings removed

43 mins ago

2014 document found in Aretha Franklin's couch is valid will - Jury

2014 document found in Aretha Franklin's couch is valid will - Jury

48 mins ago

Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from prison

Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from prison

49 mins ago

'I'm not a 100m runner!' Grimaldi stunned by world champs medal

'I'm not a 100m runner!' Grimaldi stunned by world champs medal

55 mins ago

Graham Norton on fame, love for NZ and his TV host role

6:41

Graham Norton on fame, love for NZ and his TV host role

12:32pm

'Remember feeling my flesh burning' - Whakaari survivor recalls eruption

2:24

'Remember feeling my flesh burning' - Whakaari survivor recalls eruption
1
2
3
4
5
6