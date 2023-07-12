Trade Me apologises after 'concerning' listings removed

Trade Me has apologised after the online auction site was alerted to inappropriate job listings.

Four listings have been removed from the Kiwi trading platform after Trade Me found they breached the site's expectations.

1News has seen two of them.

One of the descriptions includes looking for a “homophobic motivated” person for a role.

Trade Me Job sales director Matt Tolich said the company has a “zero tolerance policy for offensive behaviour, bullying or hatred on our site”.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the company became alerted to these listings, Tolich said they were immediately removed.

“We receive some job listings through third parties and believe this may have been the issue," he told 1News.

“We are investigating this matter and will be putting steps in place to prevent it from happening again.

“We have apologised to the employers involved and are sorry to our members who saw these listings.”

One of the listings was asking for applications for a booking coordinator at a health organisation and listed discriminatory preferences for the ideal candidate.

Another advertised for an environmental officer. It appeared to have been listed on behalf of the Otago Regional Council (ORC).

The Council’s manager of people and safety Mark Olsen said they were aware of the posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The advertisements on Trade Me in question have been posted by an unknown source and not by ORC. They are fake and concerning to us," he said.

“The advertisements appear to be actual roles that have been pulled from our website and other legitimate sources, but the advertisements were not authorised or posted by ORC and have appeared on Trade Me with their text altered.”

He said that the council asked Trade Me to remove the listing, and stressed that there was only one legitimate listing from the ORC.