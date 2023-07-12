Stats NZ to release first Census data in May 2024

Stats NZ says it will release the first tranche of data from this year's Census in May 2024.

Government Statistician Mark Sowden said updated analysis estimates showed between 89% and 91% of the usually resident population took part in this year's count.

Statistics Minister Deborah Russell set a response target of 90% earlier this year, but said she wouldn't stake her job on reaching the figure.

Sowden said today: "Our aim was to receive census forms from 90% of the people living in New Zealand on 7 March 2023. We have achieved our goal, or got very close".

Census data will now undergo processing and analysis over the several months needed to produce final data. Stats NZ said it plans to release the first data at the end of May 2024.

This first release of data will include national and regional population and dwelling counts, and Māori descent counts.

Sowden said: “The 2023 Census will be successful because it was designed to flex and adapt to risks such as a low response.

"Activity now focuses on using other data sources and methodologies so that the final 2023 Census data set represents around 97–98% of Aotearoa New Zealand and is of the highest quality possible."

Census 2023. (Source: 1News)

He added that work is already underway to "learn from the 2023 Census and look to how to design the 2028 Census for success."

"While we are delivering on our plan for the 2023 Census, it is now evident that the traditional model for conducting a census (whether online or on paper or both) is not sustainable for the future," Sowden said.

"Not only is it getting more expensive and harder to ensure response targets are met, but the traditional survey model is also not resilient to the impacts of extreme weather events or pandemics which are both considerations for the future.

"New Zealand is not alone with these challenges, with survey responses declining globally."

Following the 2018 census, the then-government statistician resigned after an independent review of Stats NZ's work. That year, only 83% of people filled out their forms, which contributed to a severe undercount of Māori and Pasifika.

That had implications for decisions like electorate boundaries and health funding. It also led to unreliable population counts for iwi.