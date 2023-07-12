Good as Gold: Dunedin woman praised for keeping community warm

A Dunedin woman who stands in the cold and wet to hand out bedding supplies and hygiene packs has been awarded $10,000 for her generosity.

The driving force behind the Dunedin Bedding Bank, Janine Walker, was chosen as this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient. Janine created the Bedding Bank in August last year and she has overseen collecting and donating sleeping bags, tents, clothing and hygiene packs to people who live in challenging conditions.

She says the money will go straight back into the community she is helping.

Despite Janine giving all of her time and energy to people who need it, she is also facing her own personal hardship: she needs to leave her home of 12 years. Regardless, she's adamant to do all she can for the people of Dunedin.

“I do need a car to get stuff around, but everything else will be going back to these guys,” she told Seven Sharp.

She said that she doesn’t do this for the recognition, “I’m doing it because I want to and because I see a need.”

Janine said she isn’t finished yet.

“[There is] definitely heaps more to be done.”