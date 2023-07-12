Girl overjoyed after pony stolen on 10th birthday returned safely

A girl in Australia is overjoyed after her best friend, Sammy the Shetland pony, was returned safely after being stolen on her 10th birthday.

Alexis Latham and her family yesterday appealed for the return of Sammy after he was allegedly taken from his stable in Huntfield Heights, Nine reports.

"He would always nudge me all the time, like he's trying to give you a hug or something," Alexis said.

Sammy was with the family for three months when he was taken sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Alexis Latham was "devastated" after learning Sammy had been stolen. (Source: Nine)

Alexis said she was "devastated" when she woke to the news the miniature pony had been taken.

The Lathams searched for him for hours but he was nowhere to be seen, she said.

The girl’s father, Arron Latham, said he had returned from a walk with the family’s dogs when he noticed the 12-year-old horse missing and tracks leading away from the paddock to the road.

"I didn't know how to go back and tell her," he said.

Sammy was returned hours after the family made their appeal.

The incident has been reported to police.