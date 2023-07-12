Engagement rings: Are diamonds falling out of favour?

Diamonds are supposed to be forever, but when it comes to weddings, is "forever" coming to a close?

Internationally, lovebirds seem to be falling out of love with traditional diamond engagement rings - and jewellers have felt the sting.

De Beers has reported a drop in sales, while Signet - the world's largest jewellery retailer - cut their profit forecast for 2023. So, when it comes to popping the question and walking down the aisle, are cheaper alternatives taking over?

Wedding blogger Megan Hutchinson told Seven Sharp that cracks are showing in old precedents, with rocky economic conditions and traditions being ditched.

"I think there's a lot of things when it comes to weddings that people just aren't blindly following anymore," she said.

"There are many traditions that aren't relevant to us, ones that are very expensive and potentially wasteful, and with the cost of living, we can't necessarily afford absolutely everything when it comes to planning a wedding.

"Engagement rings might be one of the things that many couples can save money on."

Hutchinson said that many couples are now leaning more towards synthetic diamonds instead of ones found underground — an option she said can cost about half as much.

"I think it's fantastic that people are being really thoughtful about what they do when they're getting married and even when getting engaged," she said.

"To be honest, I think that if we can cut out some of the spending, then we can probably all have happier married lives."