New Zealand
1News

Engagement rings: Are diamonds falling out of favour?

6:00am

Diamonds are supposed to be forever, but when it comes to weddings, is "forever" coming to a close?

Internationally, lovebirds seem to be falling out of love with traditional diamond engagement rings - and jewellers have felt the sting.

De Beers has reported a drop in sales, while Signet - the world's largest jewellery retailer - cut their profit forecast for 2023. So, when it comes to popping the question and walking down the aisle, are cheaper alternatives taking over?

Wedding blogger Megan Hutchinson told Seven Sharp that cracks are showing in old precedents, with rocky economic conditions and traditions being ditched.

"I think there's a lot of things when it comes to weddings that people just aren't blindly following anymore," she said.

"There are many traditions that aren't relevant to us, ones that are very expensive and potentially wasteful, and with the cost of living, we can't necessarily afford absolutely everything when it comes to planning a wedding.

"Engagement rings might be one of the things that many couples can save money on."

Hutchinson said that many couples are now leaning more towards synthetic diamonds instead of ones found underground — an option she said can cost about half as much.

"I think it's fantastic that people are being really thoughtful about what they do when they're getting married and even when getting engaged," she said.

"To be honest, I think that if we can cut out some of the spending, then we can probably all have happier married lives."

New ZealandEconomySocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Card spending up over past 3 months, focus on essentials - Kiwibank

Card spending up over past 3 months, focus on essentials - Kiwibank

Kiwibank economists say that while total spending has been up, preferences have shifted towards household must-haves.

9:20pm

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year

"This research builds a picture of the challenges women face to grow their KiwiSaver balances," said the Retirement Commission.

6:38pm

2:09

Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

6:21pm

4:14

Last of NZ's major banks hikes fixed mortgage rates

Last of NZ's major banks hikes fixed mortgage rates

2:18pm

House price decline continues, average value down 1.8% in 3 months

House price decline continues, average value down 1.8% in 3 months

Tue, Jul 11

Impact of higher interest payments hits home for more borrowers

Impact of higher interest payments hits home for more borrowers

Mon, Jul 10

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

National's Luxon defends response to te reo use question

7:50

National's Luxon defends response to te reo use question

2 mins ago

Electronic pioneer Kraftwerk announce two NZ shows

Electronic pioneer Kraftwerk announce two NZ shows

5 mins ago

Social media and diet culture fuelling rise in eating disorders - advocate

6:13

Social media and diet culture fuelling rise in eating disorders - advocate

20 mins ago

US boy, 16, killed at sawmill was doing work allowed by state law - records

US boy, 16, killed at sawmill was doing work allowed by state law - records

8:02am

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, freed

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, freed

8:02am

California man paralysed from run-in with cops gets $32m settlement

California man paralysed from run-in with cops gets $32m settlement
1
2
3
4
5
6