Raw footage of Whakaari / White Island eruption plays in court

By Jordan Lane, Digital Reporter
3:50pm

The room was silent as raw footage from the deadly December 9, 2019 eruption of Whakaari / White Island was shown in court today.

It comes on the first day of the Auckland District Court trial over the disaster.

WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald KC delivered her opening today and the videos were shown as part of her remarks.

In one clip, filmed by a tourist on the island that day, a guide can be heard explaining the volcanic alert level system as they walk up towards the crater. The island was at alert level two out of five at the time of the blast. Alert level three is an eruption.

Other footage played in court today showed the moment of the blast.

People can be heard exclaiming as they realise what's happening and begin to run.

GNS Science aerial footage of the disaster shows the dark smoke plume growing, with people visible near the vent.

Whakaari / White Island erupting

Whakaari / White Island erupting (Source: Supplied)

Amateur footage captured by one of the visitors to the island showed their perspective as they fled the lethal current of ash.

WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald KC on the first day of the Whakaari / White Island trial.

WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald KC on the first day of the Whakaari / White Island trial. (Source: Lawrence Smith / Stuff (Pool))

Twenty-two people died as a result of the blast.

"Many of the survivors continue to experience significant and life-changing pain and injury," McDonald told the court.

Judge Evangelos Thomas, who is presiding over the Whakaari / White Island trial.

Judge Evangelos Thomas, who is presiding over the Whakaari / White Island trial. (Source: Lawrence Smith / Stuff (Pool))

She also pointed to the "emotional distress" of the "seriously traumatic event".

"This case is simple," McDonald later said, at the closing of her statement.

Whakaari Management Limited, Peter, James and Andrew Buttle, ID Tours New Zealand Limited and Tauranga Tourism Services Limited are defending the charges.

The trial continues.

