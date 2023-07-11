Sport
Pro surfer dies in freak accident that severed artery

12:31pm
Mikala Jones surfing in 2021.

Pro surfer Mikala Jones died in a freak accident that severed his artery while surfing in Indonesia on Sunday.

The 44-year-old father of three was staying at a Mentawai Islands resort with his family when he headed out for a surf about 9.15am.

According to surfing news website Surfline, Jones suffered a wound to his inside left groin which was likely caused by his surfboard fin.

Surfline said the deep cut would have likely severed his femoral artery causing him to bleed out.

Jones was taken by boat to a nearby pier where he was met by hospital staff who were unable to save him.

"Details are a little sketchy but it sounds like he was hit by his surfboard, cut a main artery and that's all I know," Jones friend and photographer Brian Bielmann wrote on Facebook.

Jones was a Hawaiian native who was known for catching barrels in big waves.

Jones' daughter Isabella paid tribute to her dad on Instagram.

"I'm not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn't make it. I'm happy he was doing what he loved the most."

