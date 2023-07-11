Otago University adopts new logo and Māori name

Otago University has confirmed it will adopt a new logo and Māori name in its most substantial rebranding in 154 years.

Changes will take effect from May 2024 after the university's governing body confirmed the proposed rebranding today. Consultation on the proposals took place in March.

The name, the University of Otago, will remain the same, but the current te reo name will change from Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka – a metaphor that means "A Place of Many Firsts".

Chancellor Stephen Higgs said the institution undertook extensive consultation with its community and mana whenua on the change.

“We have listened to the submissions from that consultation – there is strong support for this change," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name, the University of Otago, will remain the same, but the current te reo name will change from Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka. (Source: Supplied)

"We are continuing Otago’s proud history, as New Zealand’s first university, of continuing to dare to lead the way."

He said some changes had been made to the original proposals. More than 9000 staff, students, and alumni undertook a survey on the draft branding plans.

"Our heritage and our future are both key elements to our future success. Therefore, our present coat of arms and a newly-created stylised version of our coat of arms will continue to be used in a wide variety of situations," Higgs said.

An explanation of the design of the proposed new logo. (Source: 1News)

A new Māori symbol, created in collaboration with mana whenua, will also be introduced.

"The new tohu draws inspiration from Ōtākou channel, in Otago Harbour, which brings water, kai and life to and from the region – just as the university brings and shares knowledge across Aotearoa New Zealand," a university spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our present coat of arms and a newly-created stylised version of our coat of arms will continue to be used in a wide variety of situations". (Source: Supplied)

"It emphasises the importance of relationships, reciprocity and the transmission of knowledge between generations."

The new brand's introduction will be delayed in order to address the institution's precarious financial position, according to the university. Hundreds of jobs have been slated to go at Otago, in the past few months, due to a funding deficit in the sector.

"The new brand won’t be used until May next year as the council balances the desire for change with the current financial situation of the university," a spokesperson said.

Current logo for the University of Otago. (Source: 1News)

"It is planned to roll out the changes over 12 months and across two financial years at a cost of $1.3 million."