Chicago boy, 9, dies in drive-by shooting at grandmother's party

8:27am
Ulysses Campos

Ulysses Campos (Source: Go Fund Me)

A nine-year-old boy attending his grandmother's birthday party in a Chicago suburb was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Ulysses Campos had been playing with a group of children in an alley when four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement.

The boy was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

No one else was struck by gunfire in the late-night, shooting, which happened in a Franklin Park neighbourhood about a mile outside Chicago’s western city limits.

Police said a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody, and officers found a car suspected to be involved in the shooting in nearby Leyden Township.

