Auckland aggravated robbery sees victim hit, kicked in head

A person was hit and kicked in the head in an aggravated robbery in Auckland overnight.

Police said two men approached people in a parked car in Beach Haven's Island Bay Rd shortly after 1am today and demanded they hand over items including phones.

One person refused, which saw the car door opened and the victim struck in the head.

They were then kicked in the head, before the two men took items from inside the car.

"As the victims tried to reverse the car to leave, the offenders smashed a light on the back of the car."

The victim was take to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.