All Whites to play Socceroos for 'Ashes' trophy in London

The All Whites will play Australia in London in October for a recently rediscovered trans-Tasman trophy.

New Zealand will play the Socceroos at a yet to be confirmed venue in London on Tuesday October 17.

The latest clash between the trans-Tasman rivals follows the two-game Centenary celebration last year, marking 100 years since Australia's men's national football team played their ever first 'A' international match, which was against New Zealand in Dunedin.

The Socceroos won both contests last September, 1-0 in Brisbane and 2-0 in Auckland.

"I think regardless of the sport, there's a rivalry between Australia and New Zealand that we thrive on..." Arnold said.

"We have four games before our World Cup Qualifiers in November, with the Asian Cup to follow in January, this match forms an important part of our preparation and something the group are looking forward to."

They'll play for the Anzac "Soccer Ashes" trophy, a unique artefact of both nations which shares sporting and military history.

It was crafted in 1923 and for 30 years served as the prize for international Tests between Australia and New Zealand, before being lost and rediscovered earlier this year.

The trophy was discovered in April. (Source: Supplied)

"When discussing the significance of the trophy and the story behind it, returning it to its rightful place as the prize the Socceroos and All Whites play for was an easy decision," FA CEO James Johnson said.

"It will be a fantastic occasion and I look forward to the Soccer Ashes trophy being the centrepiece of future fixtures."

Australia are currently ranked 27th in the rankings and at New Zealand 103. The All Whites will be led by the recently appointed Darren Bazeley, who is also charged with the task of qualifying New Zealand for next year's Paris Olympics.

"This match, as well as last September's 100 year anniversary games, the A-League expansion in Aotearoa New Zealand, and of course the FIFA Women's World Cup, signifies the ongoing collaboration between New Zealand Football and Football Australia, which can only benefit the game as a whole in this part of the world," NZ Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said.

The All Whites have a tough record against Australia, winning just 13 of the 66 matches played, losing 42 and drawing 11.